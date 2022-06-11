car crash

Driver goes unharmed after destructive crash on I-10, officials say

LULING, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver remarkably goes unharmed after a severe crash with a tractor-trailer, officials say.

Luling authorities were dispatched to a major accident on I-10 just west of the Buc-ee's Saturday morning.

When units arrived to the scene they found a minivan that had struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, authorities said.

Luling officials said the only occupant of the minivan was totally unharmed, up and walking around.



"Whatever your beliefs are, we can all agree that this driver was lucky to say the least. Everyone have a great safe weekend!," Luling EMS said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
