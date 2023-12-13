HPD to give update on road rage shooting that killed 17-year-old as search for gunman continues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a 17-year-old girl murdered during a road rage incident are meeting with Houston police on Wednesday as the search for her killer continues.

Louise Wilson was killed in a shooting on the Pierce Elevated on Sunday. She was headed to Galveston when police say she unintentionally swerved in front of the gunman's car to avoid another vehicle that was braking.

That was enough for the suspect to shoot Wilson, who died from her injuries.

HPD is expected to speak on the investigation at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference on ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel in the video player above.

Family members are still struggling to come to terms with what happened to Wilson.

On Wednesday, her mother and father are meeting HPD Chief Troy Finner to go over what happened and the continued search for those responsible.

Wilson was from the small town of Whitney, Texas, not too far from Waco.

Her uncle spoke with ABC13 on Tuesday and still cannot believe Wilson is gone.

"If you saw what happened, come forward. Have some, you know, courage. I'll say it differently: people just need courage to stand up and do what's right," the victim's uncle said.

HPD released only a vague description of the shooter on Tuesday. He is described as a Black male driving a black or dark-colored four-door sedan, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.