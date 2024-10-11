Family of murdered pastor faced with nearly 3-year trial delay after 2022 road rage shooting

The trial was originally scheduled for last month, but was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the defense attorney. The trial is now expected to begin in April 2025.

The trial was originally scheduled for last month, but was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the defense attorney. The trial is now expected to begin in April 2025.

The trial was originally scheduled for last month, but was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the defense attorney. The trial is now expected to begin in April 2025.

The trial was originally scheduled for last month, but was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the defense attorney. The trial is now expected to begin in April 2025.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a case that made national headlines, as a well-known pastor was murdered in an apparent road rage shooting in southeast Houston.

But two and a half years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial, and as his family waits for justice, they navigate a system marked with delays.

Ronald Mouton was shot in the chest on the feeder road of the Gulf Freeway near Griggs in June 2022.

23-year-old Uber driver Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder, but he is now out on a $500,000 bond.

"It ain't about not understanding death or not understanding that in this life, we leave one another. I get all of that," pastor Roland Mouton, Ronald's twin brother, explained. "But to know that his killer has the freedom he has to be around this long, going on three years before it even goes to trial, while we're suffering to see the end of this, that's the part that hurts my family more than anything."

The trial was originally scheduled for last month, but was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the defense attorney.

ABC13 looked up records for the 208th district court, which is handling the case, and learned that 34% of cases there have been pending for over a year. And that's not rare in Harris County.

Nearly a quarter of all criminal cases are at least a year old.

According to the National Center for State Courts, 98% of felony cases should be resolved within a year.

Harris County courts have had long delays for years.

The DA's office says those delays were made worse by COVID and Hurricane Harvey.

But three new felony courts opened last week, raising hopes of decreasing the backlog in cases.

"I know we have to have patience and wait on a backed up system. I understand all of that," Mouton said. "But you still gotta open your mouth and say something so they don't think you've forgotten, nor do they think it's no longer important to you. Losing my brother was very important to me."

The trial is now expected to begin in April 2025.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.