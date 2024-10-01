Lake Jackson PD looking for suspect who opened fire on driver in road rage incident

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Lake Jackson are looking for more information to find the suspect in a road rage incident from Monday that wounded a 30-year-old man.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Lake Jackson Police Department said it received a 911 call of a man who had been shot while driving in the 300 block of Highway 332 East.

Police said the victim was driving northbound when someone from inside a black-colored vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim's SUV.

According to police, the victim stopped his SUV along the highway after noticing the bullet went through the vehicle before hitting him.

Three other passengers were in the victim's vehicle, but no one else was injured.

The victim was taken by Life Flight to a Houston hospital, police said.

At this time, additional information on the suspect is not immediately known.