The southbound lanes of I-45 near Louisiana Street after a woman was shot and killed following an alleged road rage incident on Pierce Elevated.

Teen girl shot was driving when suspect opened fire on I-45 and killed her, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver shot to death after she swerved to avoid another vehicle was just 17 years old, police said in an update on Monday.

The teen girl, whose identity has not been released, was in the vehicle with another person who was also shot, but survived.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of I-45 Gulf Freeway.

According to police, the teen was trying to avoid hitting a vehicle ahead that suddenly hit its brakes when she unintentionally swerved in front of a newer model, black or dark-colored, four-door car.

The car's driver pulled up next to the teen's vehicle and someone fired shots at her from the passenger side window, HPD said.

The 17-year-old and a male in the back seat were wounded. A second male passenger inside the victim's vehicle was not hurt.

The teen died at the scene. The male who was shot was treated at the hospital and released.

Authorities believe the shooter is in his mid-20s.

Commander Jonathon Halliday with HPD gave drivers advice on how to avoid similar situations.

"My advice is everyone gets frustrated but just don't react. Try to separate yourself and go on. There's nothing good in trying to engage with someone over a traffic disturbance," he said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.