ABC13 takes home 6 Lone Star EMMY Awards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 21st-annual Lone Star EMMY Awards were held on Saturday, and ABC13 brought home six awards!

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presents regional EMMY awards to recipients from all of Texas' 19 television markets for excellence in a variety of categories.

Talent - Anchor/Weather: Travis Herzog

ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog took home a Lone Star EMMY for his work covering the tornado that touched down in parts of Pasadena, Deer Park, and Baytown in January of this year.

"It is such a joy to serve our community while working alongside truly talented and kindhearted people, and I am so proud of this team and TV station," Travis wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

REPORT FROM JANUARY: Tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park preliminarily rated as EF3, NWS confirms

ABC13 walks you through timeline and path of historic tornado event Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Travis Herzog walks you through the path and timing of destruction from the historic tornado event that blew through southeast Texas.

Arts/Entertainment - News: Rudy Villarreal

ABC13 Photographer Rudy Villarreal was awarded a Lone Star EMMY for his work on a story about a 10-year-old mariachi prodigy from Humble, Texas.

The story follows Eduardo Treviño, who won a prestigious national mariachi competition in his age group. Eduardo has been singing and performing since he was just two years old, but started playing the guitar at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, he has been performing all across Houston, including at the Toyota Center.

WATCH: Talented 10-year-old is a mariachi prodigy!

Talented 10-year-old is a mariachi prodigy! He may only be ten years old, but this sensational singer is a mariachi prodigy with a stage presence well beyond his years!

Weather - Short Form/Long Form: Travis Herzog, Rachel Briers, Kevin Roth, Elita Loresca, David Tillman, Raul Carmona

For the second year in a row, our ABC13 weather team took home the Lone Star EMMY for our annual hurricane special.

In Eye On The Gulf: Unlocking Hurricane Secrets, ABC13's weather team prepares Houstonians for everything they need to know about hurricane season in southeast Texas.

WATCH: Watch the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Special

Breaking or Spot News: Miya Shay and Damion Smith

ABC13 Reporter Miya Shay and Photographer Damion Smith won a Lone Star EMMY for their work on a breaking report about a man who set a home on fire during a standoff with police.

As authorities worked to get 28-year-old Pablo Patino out of the home, smoke began pouring out. Shortly after, flames were shooting out.

Despite the large flames, Patino refused to come out. It wasn't until the roof had been completely burned through that ABC13 cameras caught the moment Patino emerged.

SEE REPORT: Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring

Neighbors believe fiery standoff could As we learn more after a fiery standoff that ended in a man's arrest, some neighbors told ABC13 they called 911 on a seperate ocassion and no one arrived.

Documentary: Laura Taglialavore, Chris Graczyk, Jessica Willey

ABC13 Reporter Jessica Willey, Executive Producer Laura Taglialavore, and Editor Chris Graczyk were awarded a Lone Star EMMY for their work on the Texas True Crime documentary "The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit."

The documentary follows the renlentless work of one officer in the murders of John, Diana and Kevin Wanstrath in 1979.

The medical examiner ruled Diana Wanstrath killed her husband and baby before turning the gun on herself. Family and friends knew it couldn't be true - and so did one determined detective.

WATCH: Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit

Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn TEXAS TRUE CRIME: It was a case that shocked Houston. In 1979, John and Diana Wanstrath and their toddler son were found shot and killed in their west Houston home. Jessica Willey sits down with the determined detective who uncovered what really happened to this family - and never gave up on finding the truth.

Sports Anchor: Adam Winkler

ABC13 Sports Reporter Adam Winkler took home the Lone Star EMMY for sports anchor within a traditional newscast.

Congratulations to each of the winners!