Standoff underway involving man accused of setting Spring home on fire, Pct. 4 says

There is heavy law enforcement presence in the 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street in reference to a domestic violence prevention call, Constable Mark Herman's office said Thursday.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies are in the middle of a standoff with an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside a home in the Spring area.

While details are limited, Precinct 4 arrested the suspect the day after Christmas for assault. He was later released on bond and is now accused of aggravated assault and arson after intentionally setting an occupied home on fire, authorities said.

Harris County SWAT is responding to the scene and authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

