2024 Emmy nominations: Full list of nominees

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

LOS ANGELES -- Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 17.

The nominations recognize the work of performers, producers, writers, directors, craftspeople, and professionals above and below the line on television programs from the 2023 - 2024 eligibility year.

"Sh ō gun" is the most-nominated series this year, scoring 25 total nominations. Following close behind are "The Bear" with 23 nods and "Only Murders in the Building" with 21 nominations.

With its 23 nominations, "The Bear" made history, bringing in the most nominations for a comedy series in one year.

The 76th Emmys celebrates the best in television that aired between June 2023 and May 2024.

Some of the 36 first-time performer nominees include Jonathan Bailey, Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Rudd, Ryan Gosling and Greta Lee.

Tony Hale, a two-time Emmy winner for "Veep," and Sheryl Lee Ralph, an Emmy winner for "Abbott Elementary," announced the nominees live from the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Ralph learned about her third Emmy nomination for playing Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary" live during the nomination ceremony.

"Honey, that never gets old," she said enthusiastically.

The 75th Emmy Awards aired earlier this year, after being delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. "Succession," "The Bear" and "Beef" took home the top awards of the night, winning for outstanding drama series, outstanding comedy series and outstanding limited or anthology series, respectively.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

2024 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear" for "Fishes"

Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders in the Building" for "Co Bro"

Ryan Gosling as Host, "Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks" for "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular"

Bob Odenkirk, "The Bear" for "Fishes"

Will Poulter, "The Bear" for "Honeydew"

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, "The Bear" for "Forks"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear" for "Fishes"

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks" for "The Roast Of Deborah Vance"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders In The Building" for "Sitzprobe"

Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" -- Randall Einhorn for "Party"

"The Bear" -- Christopher Storer for "Fishes"

"The Bear" -- Ramy Youssef for "Honeydew"

"The Gentlemen" -- Guy Ritchie for "Refined Aggression"

"Hacks" -- Lucia Aniello for "Bulletproof"

"The Ms. Pat Show," -- Mary Lou Belli for "I'm the Pappy"

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" for "Career Day" -- Quinta Brunson

"The Bear" for "Fishes" -- Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo

"Girls5eva" for "Orlando" -- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

"Hacks" for "Bulletproof" -- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky

"The Other Two" for "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good" -- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

"What We Do In The Shadows" for "Pride Parade" -- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Sh ō gun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Sh ō gun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Sh ō gun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, "Sh ō gun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Sh ō gun"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, "Sh ō gun" for "Anjin"

Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "A Breakup"

Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty" for "The New World"

Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses" for "Footprints"

John Turturro, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "Second Date"

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "Infidelity"

Claire Foy, "The Crown" for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show" for "Update Your Priors"

Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"

Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "Double Date"

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

"The Crown" -- Stephen Daldry for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"

"The Morning Show" -- Stephen Daldry for "The Overview Effect"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" -- Hiro Murai for "First Date"

"Sh ō gun" -- Frederick E.O. Toye for "Crimson Sky"

"Slow Horses" -- Saul Metzstein for "Strange Games"

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" -- Salli Richardson-Whitfield for "Beat L.A."

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

"The Crown" for "Ritz" -- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

"Fallout" for "The End" -- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "First Date" -- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

"Sh ō gun" for "Anjin" -- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

"Sh ō gun" for "Crimson Sky" -- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

"Slow Horses" for "Negotiating With Tigers" -- Will Smith

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

"Baby Reindeer" -- Weronika Tofilska for "Episode 4"

"Fargo" -- Noah Hawley for "The Tragedy of the Commons"

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" -- Gus Van Sant for "Pilot"

"Lessons in Chemistry" -- Millicent Shelton for "Poirot"

"Ripley" -- Steven Zaillian

"True Detective: Night Country" -- Issa López

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

"Baby Reindeer" -- Richard Gadd

"Black Mirror" for "Joan Is Awful" -- Charlie Brooker

"Fargo" for "The Tragedy Of The Commons" -- Noah Hawley

"Fellow Travelers" for "You're Wonderful" -- Ron Nyswaner

"Ripley" -- Steven Zaillian

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 6" -- Issa López

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

"Quiz Lady"

"Red, White & Royal Blue"

"Scoop"

"Unfrosted"

Outstanding Animated Program

"Blue Eye Samurai"

"Bob's Burgers"

"Scavengers Reign"

"The Simpsons"

"X-Men '97"

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

"The Crown" for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" -- Martin Childs, Production Designer; Mark Raggett, Art Director; Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

"Fargo" for "Trials And Tribulations" -- Trevor Smith, Production Designer; Cathy Cowan, Art Director; Amber Humphries, Set Decorator

"The Gentlemen" for "Tackle Tommy Woo Woo" -- Martyn John, Production Designer; Fiona Gavin, Art Director; Linda Wilson, Set Decorator

"The Morning Show" -- Nelson Coates, Production Designer; Thomas Wilkins, Art Director; Lauree Martell, Set Decorator

"True Detective: Night Country" -- Daniel Taylor, Production Designer; Jo Riddell, Art Director; Charlotte Dirickx, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

"Fallout" for "The End" -- Howard Cummings, Production Designer; Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director; Regina Graves, Set Decorator

"The Gilded Age" -- Bob Shaw, Production Designer; Larry W. Brown, Art Director; Lisa Crivelli Scoppa, Set Decorator

"Palm Royale" -- Jon Carlos, Production Designer; Mark Taylor, Art Director; Amelia Brooke, Art Director; Ellen Reede, Set Decorator

"Ripley" -- David Gropman, Production Designer; Karen Schulz Gropman, Art Director; Alex Santucci, Art Director; Alessandra Querzola, Set Decorator

"Sh ō gun" for "Anjin" -- Helen Jarvis, Production Designer; Chris Beach, Art Director; Lisa Lancaster, Set Decorator; Jonathan Lancaster, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

"The Bear" for "Omelette" -- Merje Veski, Production Designer; Lisa Korpan, Art Director; Eric Frankel, Set Decorator

"Frasier" for "Moving In" -- Glenda Rovello, Production Designer; Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director; Amy Feldman, Set Decorator

"Hacks" for "Yes, And" -- Rob Tokarz, Production Designer; Jeanine A. Ringer, Art Director; Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Opening Night" -- Patrick Howe, Production Designer; Casey Smith, Art Director; Rich Murray, Set Decorator

"What We Do In The Shadows" for "A Weekend At Morrigan Manor" -- Shayne Fox, Production Designer; Jody Clement, Art Director; Aaron Noël, Art Director; Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

"Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic" -- Steve Morden, Production Designer; James Yarnell, Production Designer; John Sparano, Set Decorator

"66th Grammy Awards" -- Julio Himede, Production Designer; Kristen Merlino, Art Director; Gloria Lamb, Art Director; Ellen Jaworski, Art Director; Kaydee Lavorin Friel, Set Decorator

"Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas" -- Misty Buckley, Production Designer; Laura Woodroffe, Art Director; Richard Olivieri, Set Decorator

"The Oscars" -- Misty Buckley, Production Designer; Alana Billingsley, Production Designer; John Zuiker, Art Director; Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

"76th Annual Tony Awards" -- Steve Bass, Production Designer; Aaron Black, Art Director; Star Theodos Kahn, Art Director

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Eric Andre, "The Eric Andre Show"

Desi Lydic, "Desi Lydic Foxsplains - The Daily Show"

Mena Suvari, "RZR"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Hank Azaria, "The Simpsons" for "Cremains Of The Day"

Alex Borstein, "Family Guy" for "Teacher's Heavy Pet"

Sterling K. Brown, "Invincible" for "I Thought You Were Stronger"

Maya Rudolph, "Big Mouth" for "The Ambition Gremlin"

Hannah Waddingham, "Krapopolis" for "Big Man On Hippocampus"

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Narrator -- "Planet Earth III" for "Human"

Angela Bassett, Narrator -- "Queens" for "African Queens"

Morgan Freeman, Narrator -- "Life On Our Planet" for "Chapter 1: The Rules Of Life"

Paul Rudd, Narrator -- "Secrets Of The Octopus" for "Masterminds"

Octavia Spencer, Narrator -- "Lost Women Of Highway 20" for "Vanished"

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- RuPaul Charles, Host

"Shark Tank" -- Mark Cuban, Host; Lori Greiner, Host; Kevin O'Leary, Host; Barbara Corcoran, Host; Robert Herjavec, Host; Daymond John, Host

"The Traitors" -- Alan Cumming, Host

"Top Chef" -- Kristen Kish, Host

"Survivor" -- Jeff Probst, Host

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

"Celebrity Family Feud" -- Steve Harvey, Host

"Jeopardy!" -- Ken Jennings, Host

"Weakest Link" -- Jane Lynch, Host

"Password" -- Keke Palmer, Host

"Wheel Of Fortune" -- Pat Sajak, Host

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

"The Gilded Age" for "You Don't Even Like Opera" -- Kasia Walicka Maimone, Costume Designer; Patrick Wiley, Co-Costume Designer; Isabelle Simone, Assistant Costume Designer; Denise Andres, Costume Supervisor; Rebecca Levin Lore, Costume Supervisor

"The New Look" for "What a Day This Has Been" -- Karen Muller Serreau, Costume Designer; Catherine Boisgontier, Costume Supervisor; Emmanuelle Pertus, Assistant Costume Designer

"Palm Royale " for "Maxine Throws a Party" -- Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer; Carolyn Dessert, Costume Supervisor; Leigh Bell, Co-Costume Designer; Lindsay Newton, Assistant Costume Designer; Valerie Keiser, Head Of Workroom

"Sh ō gun" for "Ladies of the Willow World" -- Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer; Carole Griffin, Costume Supervisor; Kristen Bond, Assistant Costume Designer; Kenichi Tanaka, Assistant Costume Designer; Paula Plachy, Assistant Costume Designer

"Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty" for "What is and What Should never Be" -- Emma Potter, Costume Designer; Maressa Richtmyer, Assistant Costume Designer; Shannon Moore, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" for "Pilot" -- Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer; Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer; Emily O'Connor, Assistant Costume Designer

Laura McCarthy, Costume Supervisor; Hanna Shea, Assistant Costume Designer; Miwa Ishii, Head of Workroom

"Griselda" for "Paradise Lost" -- Safowa Bright Bitzelberger, Costume Designer; Joseph Castellanos, Assistant Costume Designer; Jennifer Marlin, Assistant Costume Designer; Serena Duffin, Costume Supervisor; Joanne Mills Trotta, Head of Workroom

"Lessons In Chemistry" for "Little Miss Hastings" -- Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Costume Designer; Jen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer; Kelli Hagen, Costume Supervisor

"Mary & George" for "Not So Much By Love" -- Annie Symons, Costume Designer; Cédric Andries, Costume Supervisor; Courtney McClain, Assistant Costume Designer; Jovana; Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer; Jason Airey, Assistant Costume Designer

"Ripley" for "IV La Dolce Vita" -- Maurizio Millenotti, Costume Designer; Gianni Casalnuovo, Costume Designer; Ernest Camilleri, Wardrobe Supervisor; Teresa D'Arienzo, Assistant Costume Designer; Francesco Morabito, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

"Ahsoka" for "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And the Warlord" -- Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer; Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer; Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

"Echo" for "Lowak" -- Ambre Wrigley, Costume Designer; Kizzie Martin Lillas, Assistant Costume Designer; Kristina Elaine Taylor, Assistant Costume Designer

Garnet Filo, Assistant Costume Designer; Amanda Steeley, Costume Supervisor

"Fallout" for "The End" -- Amy Westcott, Costume Designer; Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor; Wendy Yang, Associate Costume Designer; Jonathan Knipscher, Assistant Costume Designer; Cherie Cunningham Collins, Head of Workroom

"Loki" for "1893" -- Christine Wada, Costume Designer; Harriet Kendall, Assistant Costume Designer; Kristen Ernst-Brown, Assistant Costume Designer; Tom Hornsby, Costume Supervisor

"What We Do In The Shadows" for "Pride Parade" -- Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer; Kay Jameson, Costume Supervisor; Amy Sztulwark, Assistant Costume Designer; Anna Viksne, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

"The Bear" for "Fishes" -- Courtney Wheeler, Costume Designer; Lariana Santiago, Assistant Costume Designer; Steven "Rage" Rehage, Costume Supervisor

"The Crown" for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" -- Amy Roberts, Costume Designer; Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor; Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer

"Hacks" for "Just for Laughs" -- Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer; Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor; Rory Cunningham, Head of Workroom

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Sitzprobe" -- Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer; Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor; Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer

"The Righteous Gemstones" for "For I Know the Plans I Have For You" -- Christina Flannery, Costume Designer; Maura "Maude" Cusick, Assistant Costume Designer; Rebecca Denoewer, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

"American Horror Story: Delicate" for "The Auteur" -- Jacqueline Demeterio, Costume Designer; Jessica Zavala, Assistant Costume Designer; Jennifer Salim, Assistant Costume Designer; Jose Bantula, Costume Supervisor; Jillian Daidone, Costume Supervisor

"Baby Reindeer" for "Episode 4" -- Mekel Bailey, Costume Designer; Imogen Holness, Costume Supervisor

"Fargo" for "Insolubilia" -- Carol Case, Costume Designer; Charl Boettger, Assistant Costume Designer; Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor

"The Regime" for "The Heroes' Banquet" -- Consolata Boyle, Costume Designer; Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor; Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer; Johanna Garrad, Assistant Costume Designer; Jane Law, Head of Workroom

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 5" -- Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer; Linda Gardar, Costume Supervisor; Rebekka Jónsdóttir, Costume Supervisor; Tina Ulee, Costume Supervisor; Giulia Moschioni, Assistant Costume Designer; Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

"Dave Chappelle" -- Stan Lathan for "The Dreamer"

"Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic" -- Russell Norman

"The Oscars" -- Hamish Hamilton

"Tig Notaro: Hello Again" -- Stephanie Allynne

"76th Annual Tony Awards" -- Glenn Weiss

"Trevor Noah: Where Was I" -- David Paul Meyer

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

"Albert Brooks: Defending My Life" -- Rob Reiner

"Beckham" -- Fisher Stevens for "What Makes David Run"

"Girls State" -- Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

"The Greatest Night In Pop" Bao Nguyen

"Jim Henson Idea Man" -- Ron Howard

"Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces" -- Morgan Neville

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

"Abbott Elementary" for "Mother's Day" -- Moira Frazier, Department Head Hairstylist; Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist; Christina Joseph, Hairstylist

"The Bear" for "Fishes" -- Ally Vickers, Department Head Hairstylist; Angela Brasington, Key Hairstylist; Melanie Shaw, Hairstylist

"Hacks" for "Yes, And" -- Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

"The Morning Show" for "The Kármán Line" -- Nicole Venables, Department Head Hairstylist; Jennifer Petrovich, Key Hairstylist; Janine Thompson, Personal Hairstylist; Lona Vigi, Personal Hairstylist

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Opening Night" -- Jameson Eaton, Department Head Hairstylist; Jimmy Goode, Key Hairstylist; Leah Loukas, Hairstylist; J. Roy Helland, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

"Ahsoka" for "Part One: Master and Apprentice" -- Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist; Ashleigh Childers, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist; Sallie Ciganovich, Key Hairstylist; Marc Mapile, Hairstylist; Alyn Topper, Hairstylist

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" for "Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals" -- Sean Flanigan, Department Head Hairstylist; Chris Clark, Personal Hairstylist; Joshua Gericke, Key Hairstylist; Kevin Maybee, Hairstylist

"The Gilded Age" for "You Don't Even Like Opera" -- Sean Flanigan, Department Head Hairstylist; Christine Fennell-Harlan, Key Hairstylist; Jonathan Zane-Sharpless, Key Hairstylist; Aaron Mark Kinchen, Key Hairstylist; Tim Harvey, Hairstylist; Jennifer M. Bullock, Hairstylist

"Palm Royale" for "Maxine Rolls the Dice" -- Karen Bartek, Hair Designer; Brittany Madrigal, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist; Cyndra Dunn, Key Hairstylist; Tiffany Bloom, Key Hairstylist; Frida Aradottir, Personal Hairstylist; Jill Crosby, Personal Hairstylist

"Sh ō gun" for "A Stick of Time" -- Sanna Kaarina Seppanen, Hair Designer; Mariah Crawley, Key Hairstylist; Madison Gillespie, Key Hairstylist; Nakry Keo, Key Hairstylist; Janis Bekkering, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

"The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" for "Trash Can Children" -- Marco Gabellini, Hairstylist

"Dancing With The Stars" for "Finale" -- Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist; Dwayne Ross, Key Hairstylist; Joe Matke, Hairstylist; Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist; Amber Maher, Hairstylist; Marion Rogers, Hairstylist; Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist

"Saturday Night Live" for "Host: Ryan Gosling" -- Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist; Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist; Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist; Joseph Whitmeyer, Hairstylist; Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

Chad Harlow, Hairstylist; Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist; Elliott Simpson, Hairstylist

"So You Think You Can Dance" for "Challenge #2: Broadway" -- Crystal Broedel, Department Head Hairstylist; Cynthia Chapman, Key Hairstylist; Antoinette Black, Hairstylist; Ashley Sedmack, Hairstylist; Rie "Leay" Cangelosi, Hairstylist; Victor Paz, Hairstylist

"We're Here" for "Oklahoma, Part 3" -- Abdiel "Gloria" Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist; Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

"The Bear" for "Fishes" -- Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Department Head Makeup Artist; Nicole Rogers, Key Makeup Artist; Justine Losoya, Makeup Artist; Zsofia Otvos, Additional Makeup Artist

"Hacks" for "Yes, And" -- Keith Sayer, Personal Makeup Artist

"The Morning Show" for "Strict Scrutiny" -- Cindy Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist; Liz Villamarin, Key Makeup Artist; Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist; Tracey Levy, Personal Makeup Artist; Keiko Wedding, Makeup Artist; Amy Schmiederer, Makeup Artist

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Opening Night" -- Arielle Toelke, Department Head Makeup Artist; Kim Taylor, Key Makeup Artist; Joelle Troisi, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

"The Crown" for "Ritz" -- Cate Hall, Makeup Designer; Emilie Yong-Mills, Makeup Supervisor

"Fallout" for "The Head" -- Michael Harvey, Department Head Makeup Artist; Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist; David Kalahiki, Makeup Artist

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" for "Beautiful Babe" -- Jacqueline Risotto, Department Head Makeup Artist; Kristen Alimena, Key Makeup Artist; Christine Hooghuis, Makeup Artist; Kyra Panchenko, Personal Makeup Artist

"Palm Royale" for "Pilot: -- Tricia Sawyer, Makeup Designer; Marissa Lafayette, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist; Kenny Niederbaumer, Key Makeup Artist; Marie DelPrete, Key Makeup Artist; Simone Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist; Marja Webster, Personal Makeup Artist

"Sh ō gun" for "The Abyss Of Life" -- Rebecca Lee, Makeup Designer; Krystal Devlin, Key Makeup Artist; Amber Trudeau, Key Makeup Artist; Andrea Alcala, 1st Makeup; Leslie Graham, 1st Makeup; Krista Hann, 1st Makeup; Mike Fields, 1st Makeup; Emily Walsh, 1st Makeup

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

"The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" for "Terror In The Woods" -- The Boulet Brothers, Department Head Makeup Artist

"Dancing With The Stars" for "Monster Night" -- Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist; Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist; Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist; Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist; Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist; Brian Sipe, Additional Makeup Artist; James MacKinnon, Additional Makeup Artist; Tyson Fountaine, Additional Makeup Artist

"Saturday Night Live" for "Host: Ryan Gosling" -- Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist; Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist; Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist; Rachel Pagani, Makeup Artist; Young Bek, Makeup Artist; Brandon Grether, Makeup Artist; Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist

"Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History Of Popular Music" -- Anastasia Durasova, Makeup Designer

"The Voice" for "Live Finale, Part 1 And Live Finale, Part 2" -- Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist; Gina Ghiglieri, Key Makeup Artist; Kristene Bernard, Personal Makeup Artist; Nikki Carbonetta, Additional Makeup Artist; Carlene Kearns, Additional Makeup Artist; Elie Maalouf, Additional Makeup Artist; Anthony Nguyen, Personal Makeup Artist; Marylin Lee Spiegel, Additional Makeup Artist

"We're Here" for "Oklahoma, Part 3" -- Tyler "Laila" Devlin, Makeup Artist; Kalyd Sebastian Odeh, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

"Ahsoka" for "Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord:" -- Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup Designer; Cristina Waltz, Makeup Designer; Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup; J. Alan Scott, Prosthetic Designer; Ian Goodwin, Makeup; Cale Thomas, Makeup; Alex Perrone, Makeup; Scott Stoddard, Makeup

"Fallout" for "The Beginning" -- Jake Garber, Special Makeup Effects Department Head; Rich Krusell, Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Lindsay Gelfand, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Gregory Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer; Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer; Lisa Forst, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

"Sh ō gun" for "A Dream Of A Dream" -- Toby Lindala, Special Makeup Effects Department Head; Bree-Anna Lehto, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Suzie Klimack, Special Makeup Effects Artist

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 3" -- Dave Elsey, Prosthetic Designer; Lou Elsey, Prosthetic Designer; Brian Kinney, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

"The Witcher" for "The Cost Of Chaos" -- Mark Coulier, Prosthetic Designer; Deb Watson, Makeup Designer; Stephen Murphy, Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Josh Weston, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

"The Crown" for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" -- Martin Phipps, Composer

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "First Date" -- David Fleming, Composer

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Sitzprobe" -- Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

"Palm Royale" for "Maxine Saves A Cat" -- Jeff Toyne, Composer

"Sh ō gun" for "Servants Of Two Masters" Atticus Ross, Composer; Leopold Ross, Composer; Nick Chuba, Composer

"Silo" for "Freedom Day" -- Ö rvarsson, Composer

"Slow Horses" for "Strange Games" -- Daniel Pemberton, Composer; Toydrum, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

"All The Light We Cannot See" for "Episode 4" -- James Newton Howard, Composer

"Fargo" for "Blanket" -- Jeff Russo, Composer

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" for "Part I" Chanda Dancy, Composer

"Lessons In Chemistry" for "Book Of Calvin" -- Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

"The Tattooist Of Auschwitz" for "Episode 1" -- Kara Talve, Composer; Hans Zimmer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

"Albert Brooks: Defending My Life" -- Marc Shaiman, Composer

"Beckham" for "Seeing Red" -- Znze Rozman, Composer; Zamilo Forero, Composer

"Jim Henson Idea Man" -- David Fleming, Composer

"Planet Earth III" for "Extremes" -- Jacob Shea, Composer; Sara Barone, Composer; Hans Zimmer, Composer

"Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed" -- Laura Karpman, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

"The 46th Kennedy Center Honors" -- Rickey Minor, Music Director

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" for "Episode 1488" -- Fred Armisen, Music Director; Eli Janney, Music Director

"The Oscars" -- Rickey Minor, Music Director

"2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony" -- Adam Blackstone, Music Director; Don Was, Music Director; Omar Edwards, Music Director

"Saturday Night Live" for "Host: Ryan Gosling" -- Lenny Pickett, Music Director; Leon Pendarvis, Music Director; Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

"Girls5eva" for "New York" / Song Title: "The Medium Time" -- Sara Bareilles, Music & Lyrics

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Sitzprobe" / Song Title: "Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It?" -- Benj Pasek, Music & Lyrics; Justin Paul, Music & Lyrics; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics; Scott Wittman, Music & Lyrics

"Saturday Night Live" for "Host: Maya Rudolph" / Song Title: "Maya Rudolph Mother's Day Monologue" -- Eli Brueggemann, Music; Maya Rudolph, Lyrics; Auguste White, Lyrics; Mike DiCenzo, Lyrics; Jake Nordwind, Lyrics

"The Tattooist Of Auschwitz" for "Episode 6" / Song Title: "Love Will Survive" -- Kara Talve, Music; Hans Zimmer, Music; Walter Afanasieff, Music; Charlie Midnight, Lyrics

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 5" / Song Title: "No Use" -- John Hawkes, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" -- Thomas Newman, Composer

"Lessons In Chemistry" -- Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

"Masters Of The Air" -- Blake Neely, Composer

"Palm Royale" -- Jeff Toyne, Composer

"Sh ō gun" -- Atticus Ross, Composer; Leopold Ross, Composer; Nick Chuba, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

"Baby Reindeer" for "Episode 4" -- Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

"Fallout" for "The End" -- Trygge Toven, Music Supervisor

"Fargo" for "The Tragedy Of The Commons" -- Maggie Phillips, Music Supervisor

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "A Breakup" -- Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Grab Your Hankies" -- Bruce Gilbert, Music Supervisor; Lauren Marie Mikus, Music Supervisor

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 4" -- Parliament of Owls and Passenger; Susan Jacobs, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher"

"66th Grammy Awards"

"The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady"

"The Oscars"

"76th Annual Tony Awards"

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

"Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden"

"Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer"

"Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic"

"Trevor Noah: Where Was"

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series"

"The Eric Andre Show"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections"

"Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question"

"Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime"

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

"After The Cut - The Daily Show"

"The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic"

"Hacks: Bit By Bit"

"Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch"

"Sh ō gun - The Making Of Sh ō gun"

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

"Albert Brooks: Defending My Life"

"Girls State"

"The Greatest Night In Pop"

"Jim Henson Idea Man "

"Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces"

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

"Beckham"

"The Jinx - Part Two"

"Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV"

"STAX: Soulsville U.S.A."

"Telemarketers"

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

"Conan O'Brien Must Go"

"Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr."

"How To With John Wilson"

"My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney"

"The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy"

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

"Antiques Roadshow"

"Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives"

"Love Is Blind"

"Queer Eye"

"Shark Tank"

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

"Below Deck Down Under"

"Love On The Spectrum U.S."

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"

"Vanderpump Rules"

"Welcome To Wrexham"

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef Bravo"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Game Show

"Celebrity Family Feud"

"Jeopardy!"

"Password"

"The Price Is Right At Night"

"Wheel Of Fortune"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" for "Legends" -- Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer; John Matter, Dialogue Editor; Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor; Justin Helle, Foley Editor; Micha Liberman, Music Editor; Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist; Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist; William Kellerman, Foley Artist

"Fallout" for "The Target" -- Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor; Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer; Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer; Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor; Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor; Jonathan Golodner, Sound Effects Editor; Karen Triest, Sound Effects Editor; Randall Guth, Foley Editor; Christopher Kaller, Music Editor; Clint Bennet, Music Editor; Nancy Parker, Foley Artist; Katie Rose, Foley Artist

"Sh ō gun" for "Broken To The Fist" -- Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor; Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer; James Gallivan, Sound Designer; John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor; Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor; Mark Hailstone, Sound Effects Editor; Ken Cain, Foley Editor; Melissa Muik, Music Editor; Matt Salib, Foley Artist; Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" for "Hegemony" -- Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor; Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer; Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor; Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor; Ian Herzon, Sound Effects Editor; Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor; Clay Weber, Foley Editor; John Sanacore, Foley Editor; Rick Owens, Foley Artist; Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

"3 Body Problem" for "Judgment Day" -- Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor; Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer; John Matter, Dialogue Editor; Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor; Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor; Justin Helle, Foley Editor; David Klotz, Music Editor; Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist; Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist; William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

"Ahsoka" for "Part Four: Fallen Jedi" -- Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; David Acord, Sound Designer; James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor; Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor; Trey Turner, ADR Editor; Kimberly Patrick, Sound Effects Editor; Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor; Joel Raabe, Foley Editor; Chris Tergesen, Music Editor; Ronni Brown, Foley Artist; Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist; Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist

"The Bear" for "Forks" -- Steve "Major" Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor; Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor; Annie Taylor, Foley Editor; Jason Lingle, Music Editor; Jeff Lingle, Music Editor; Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist; Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

"Blue Eye Samurai" for "All Evil Dreams And Angry Words" --Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Sam Hayward, MPSE, Sound Designer; Jared Dwyer, MPSE, Sound Designer; Andrew Miller, MPSE, Sound Designer; Johanna Turner, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor; Justin Helle, Foley Editor; Iko Kagasoff, Music Editor; Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist; Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Sitzprobe" -- Mathew Waters, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Danika Wikke, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Taylor Jackson, Dialogue Editor; Meredith Stacy, Sound Effects Editor; Erika Koski, Foley Editor; Micha Liberman, Music Editor; Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist; Iris Dutour, Foley Artist

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" for "The Inner Fight" -- James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor; Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor; Mak Kellerman, Sound Effects Editor; John Wynn, Sound Effects Editor; Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

"All The Light We Cannot See" for "Episode 4" -- Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Ryan Cole, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Emma Present, Dialogue Editor; Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor; David Grimaldi, Sound Effects Editor; Matt Cloud, Sound Effects Editor; Gina Wark, Foley Editor; Dan DiPrima, Music Editor; Steve Durkee, Music Editor; Steve Baine, Foley Artist

"Fargo" for "The Tragedy Of The Commons" -- Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor; Joe Bracciale, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor; Dustin Harris, Dialogue Editor; Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor; Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor; Ben Schor, Music Editor; Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist; Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

"Masters Of The Air" for "Part Five" -- Jack Whittaker, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Michael Minkler, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Jeff Sawyer, Sound Designer; Luke Gibleon, Sound Designer

Dave McMoyler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor; Michael Hertlein, Dialogue Editor; Michele Perrone, Supervising ADR Editor; Jim Brookshire, ADR Editor; Bryan Parker, ADR Editor; Zach Goheen,; Sound Effects Editor; Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor; Adam Kopald, Sound Effects Editor; Angela Claverie, Music Editor; Dylan Wilhoit, Foley Artist; Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist;

"Ripley" for "III Sommerso" -- Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer; Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor; Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor; David Forshee, Sound Effects Editor; Bill R. Dean, Sound Effects Editor; Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor; Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor; Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor; Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor; Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor; Ben Schor, Music Editor; Jay Peck, Foley Artist; Sandra Fox, Foley Artist

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 6" -- Martín Hernández, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Stephen Griffiths, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Tom Jenkins, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor; Michele Woods, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor; Andy Shelley, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor; Jake Fielding, Sound Effects Editor; Stuart Bagshaw, Foley Editor; Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist; Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist; Ben Smithers, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

"The Greatest Night In Pop" -- Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor

"Jim Henson Idea Man" -- Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor; Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer; Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor; Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

"Planet Earth III" for "Freshwater" -- Jonny Crew, Sound Editor; Tim Owens, Sound Editor; Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor; Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

"Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces" -- Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor; Kim B. Christensen, Sound Effects Editor; Joel Raabe, Sound Effects Editor

"Welcome To Wrexham" for "Goals" -- Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor; William Harp, Dialogue Editor; Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor; Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

"The Crown" for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" -- Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer; Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer; Stuart Hilliker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

"Fallout" for "The Target" -- Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Production Sound Mixer

"Loki" for "Glorious Purpose" -- Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Paul Munro, Production Mixer

"Sh ō gun" for "Broken To The Fist" -- Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer; Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer; Michael Williamson, CAS, Production Mixer; Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer; Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

"3 Body Problem" for "Judgment Day" -- Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Richard Dyer, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

"Black Mirror" for "Beyond The Sea" -- James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer; Richard Miller, Production Mixer; Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer; Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer

"Fargo" for "The Tragedy Of The Commons" -- Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer; Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer; Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

"Masters Of The Air" for "Part Five" -- Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer; Tim Fraser, Production Mixer; Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer

"Ripley" for "Vll Macabre Entertainment" -- Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer; Larry Zipf, Re-Recording Mixer; Maurizio Argentieri, Production Mixer; Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 6" -- Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer; Mark Timms, Re-Recording Mixer; Skúli Helgi Sigurgíslason, Production Mixer; Keith Partridge, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

"The Bear" for "Forks" -- Steve "Major" Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer; Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer; Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer; Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" for "Ken/Kendra" -- Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer; Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer; Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer; Sam C. Lewis, Foley Mixer

"Hacks" for "Just for Laughs" -- John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer; Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer; Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

"Only Murders In The Building" for "Sitzprobe" -- Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer' Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer; Derik Lee, Music Mixer

"What We Do In The Shadows" for "Local News" -- Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; Rob Beal, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

"Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden" -- Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer; Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer; Peter Gary, Music Mixer; Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer

Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer; Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer

"66th Grammy Awards" -- Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer; John Harris, Music Mixer; Eric Schilling, Music Mixer; Jeff Peterson, FOH Production Mixer; Jaime Pollock, FOH Music Mixer; Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer; Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer; Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer; Aaron Walk, ProTools Mixer; Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer; Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer; Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

"The Oscars" -- Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer; Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer; Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer; Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer; Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer; Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer; Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer; Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio; John Perez, VO Mixer; Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer; Steve Genewick, Music Mixer

"2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony" -- Al Centrella, Production Mixer; Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer; John Harris, Music Mixer; Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer; Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer; Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer; Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer

"Saturday Night Live" for "Host: Kristen Wiig" -- Robert Palladino, Production Mixer; Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer; Frank Duca, FOH Mixer; Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer; Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer; Jay Vicari, Music Mixer; Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer; Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer; Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer; Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer; Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer; Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

"The Beach Boys" -- Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; John Rampey, Production Mixer; Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer; Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer

"Jim Henson Idea Man" -- Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer; Michael Jones, Production Mixer

"Planet Earth III" for "Deserts And Grasslands" -- Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer; Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer; Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer

"STAX: Soulsville U.S.A." for "Chapter Two: Soul Man" -- Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer; Andre Artis, Production Mixer

"Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces" -- Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer; Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer; Barry London, Production Mixer; Emily Strong, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

"The Amazing Race" -- Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer; Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer; Jim Blank, Production Mixer; Emerson Boergadine, Production Mixer; Paul Bruno, Production Mixer; John Buchanan, Production Mixer; Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer; Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Production Mixer; Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer; Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer; Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer; Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer; Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer; Sean Milburn, Production Mixer; Simon Paine, Production Mixer; John A. Pitron, Production Mixer; Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer; Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer

"Deadliest Catch" for "Nautical Deathtrap" -- Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer; Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer; Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor; David Nolte, Production Mixer; Andrew Papastephanou, Production Mixer

"The Voice" for "Live Finale" -- Michael Abbott, Production Mixer; Kenyata Westbrook, Production Mixer; Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer; Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer; Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer; Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer; Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer; Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer; Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer; Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer; Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer

"Welcome To Wrexham" for "Giant Killers" -- Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

"Ahsoka" -- Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production; Jakris Smittant, Visual Effects Producer, Production; Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production; TC Harrison, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor; Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor; Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor; Justin van der Lek, ILM Associate VFX Supervisor; Rick O'Connor, ILM Animation Supervisor; J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" -- Marion Spates, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor; Jabbar Raisani, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor' Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Producer; Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor; Nick Crew, Visual Effects Supervisor; Emanuel Fuchs, Visual Effects Supervisor; Khalid Almeerani, Visual Effects Supervisor; Ross Wilkinson, Visual Effects Supervisor; Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects Supervisor

"Fallout" -- Jay Worth, Visual Effects Supervisor; Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer; Grant Everett, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor; Jill Paget, Visual Effects Editor; Jacqueline VandenBussche, Visual Effects Production Manager; Devin Maggio, Special Effects Supervisor; Andreas Giesen, Visual Effects Supervisor (RISE); Ahmed Gharraph, Visual Effects Supervisor (Important Looking Pirates); Joao Sita, Visual Effects Supervisor (Framestore)

"Loki" -- Christopher Townsend, Visual Effects Supervisor; Allison Paul, Visual Effects Producer; Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor; Matthew Twyford, VFX Supervisor; Christopher Smallfield, VFX Supervisor; John William Van der pool, Special Effects Supervisor; Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor; Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor; Kevin Yuille, VFX Supervisor

"Sh ō gun" -- Michael Cliett, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor; Melody Mead, Production Associate Visual Effects Producer; Jed Glassford, Onset Visual Effects Supervisor; Cameron Waldbauer, Special Effects Coordinator; Philip Engström, Visual Effects Supervisor: ILP; Chelsea Mirus, Visual Effects Production Manager: ILP; Ed Bruce, Visual Effects Supervisor: SSVFX; Nicholas Murphy, Visual Effects Producer: SSVFX; Kyle Rottman, Visual Effects Supervisor: Refuge

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming

"The Brothers Sun" -- Justin Yu, Stunt Coordinator

"The Gentlemen" -- Mark Mottram, Stunt Coordinator

"The Righteous Gemstones" -- Cory DeMeyers, Supervising Stunt Coordinator

"Twisted Metal" -- Clay Cullen, Stunt Coordinator

"What We Do In The Shadows" -- Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator; JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

"Fallout" -- Casey O'Neill, Stunt Coordinator

"FBI: Most Wanted" -- Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" -- Stephen Pope, Stunt Coordinator

"The Rookie" -- David Scott Rowden Sr, Stunt Coordinator

"Warrior" -- Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator; Johnny Yang, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

"The Continental: From The World Of John Wick" for "Theatre of Pain" -- Jay Hawkins, Stunt Performer; Jerry Quill, Stunt Performer; Ivy Haralson, Stunt Performer

"Fallout" for "The Target" -- Justice Hedenberg, Stunt Performer; Hannah Scott, Stunt Performer; Adam Shippey, Stunt Performer; Noelle Mulligan, Stunt Performer

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "A Breakup" -- Tara Macken, Stunt Performer

"The Righteous Gemstones" for "Burn For Burn, Wound For Wound, Stripe For Stripe" -- Ryan Disharoon, Stunt Performer; Mike Endoso, Stunt Performer; Jett Jansen Fernandez, Stunt Performer; Rich King, Stunt Performer

"Sh ō gun" for "The Eightfold Fence" -- Hiroo Minami, Stunt Performer; Nobuyuki Obikane, Stunt Performer; Martin Cochingco, Stunt Performer; Johnson Phan, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

"America's Got Talent" for "Finale Performances" -- Allan Wells, Technical Director; Zach Greenberg, Technical Director; Kary D'Alessandro, Camera; John Gardner, Camera; Helena Jackson, Camera; Mark Koonce, Camera; Ron Lehman, Camera; Dave Levisohn, Camera; Adam Margolis, Camera; David Plakos, Camera; Brian Reason, Camera; Dann Webb, Camera; Easter Xua, Camera

"Dancing With The Stars" for "Finale" -- Charles Ciup, Technical Director; Dave Bernstein, Technical Director; Bert Atkinson, Camera; Jonas Brueling, Camera; Mike Carr, Camera; Jimmy Garcia, Camera; Bruce Green, Camera; Nathanial Havholm, Camera; Ron Lehman, Camera; Bettina Levesque, Camera; Adam Margolis, Camera; Rob Palmer, Camera; Derek Pratt, Camera; Brian Reason, Camera; Jofre Rosero, Camera; Daniel Schade, Camera; Daryl Studebaker, Camera; Cary Symmons, Camera; Easter Xua, Camera

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" for "Elon Musk" -- Dave Saretsky, Technical Director; Jerry Canel, Camera; Franco Coello, Camera; Dante Pagano, Camera; Mark Britt, Camera; Joe DeBonis, Camera

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" for "April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior, NYC's Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump's $50m Fundraiser; Meanwhile; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla" -- Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director; Roberto Lopez, Camera; Brian V. Cimino, Camera; Joe DeBonis, Camera; John Hannel, Camera; John Harrison, Camera; Wade Latz, Camera; Dante Pagano, Camera

"Saturday Night Live for "Host: Timothée Chalamet" -- Bill DiGiovanni, Technical Director; John Pinto, Camera; Paul Cangialosi, Camera; Anthony Tarantino, Camera; Dave Driscoll, Camera; Brian Phraner, Camera; Daniel Erbeck, Camera

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

"The Daily Show" -- Dan Amira, Head Writer; Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer; Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer; David Angelo, Writer; Nicole Conlan, Writer; Devin Delliquanti, Writer; Zach DiLanzo, Writer; Jennifer Flanz, Writer; Jason Gilbert, Writer; Dina Hashem, Writer; Scott Hercman, Writer; Josh Johnson, Writer; David Kibuuka, Writer; Matt Koff, Writer; Matt O'Brien, Writer; Joseph Opio, Writer; Randall Otis, Writer; Zhubin Parang, Writer; Kat Radley, Writer; Lanee' Sanders, Writer; Scott Sherman, Writer; Jon Stewart, Writer; Ashton Womack, Writer; Sophie Zucker, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO | Max HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television; Daniel O'Brien, Senior Writer; Owen Parsons, Senior Writer; Charlie Redd, Senior Writer; Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer; Seena Vali, Senior Writer; Johnathan Appel, Writer; Ali Barthwell, Writer; Tim Carvell, Writer; Liz Hynes, Writer; Ryan Ken, Writer; Mark Kramer, Writer; Sofía Manfredi, Writer; John Oliver, Writer; Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer; Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

"Saturday Night Live" -- Kent Sublette, Head Writer; ; Streeter Seidell, Head Writer; Alison Gates, Head Writer; Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by' Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by; Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by; Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer; Rosebud Baker, Written by; Dan Bulla, Written by; Steven Castillo, Written by; Michael Che, Written by; Mike DiCenzo, Written by; Alex English, Written by; Jimmy Fowlie, Written by; Martin Herlihy, Written by; John Higgins, Written by; Steve Higgins, Written by; Vannessa Jackson, Written by; Colin Jost, Written by; Erik Kenward, Written by; Ben Marshall, Written by; Dave McCary, Written by; Lorne Michaels, Written by; Jake Nordwind, Written by; Ceara O'Sullivan, Written by; Ben Silva, Written by; Julio Torres, Written by; Asha Ward, Written by; Auguste White, Written by; Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer; Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by; Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by; Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by; KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

"Alex Edelman: Just For Us" -- Alex Edelman, Written by

"Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees" -- Jacqueline Novak, Written by

"John Early: Now More Than Ever" -- John Early, Written by

"Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool" -- Mike Birbiglia, Written by

"The Oscars" -- Jamie Abrahams, Written by; Rory Albanese, Written by; Amberia Allen, Written by; Tony Barbieri, Written by; Jonathan Bines, Written by; Joelle Boucai, Written by

Bryan Cook, Written by; Blaire Erskine, Written by; Devin Field, Written by; Gary Greenberg, Written by; Josh Halloway, Written by; Eric Immerman, Written by; Jesse Joyce, Written by; Jimmy Kimmel, Written by; Carol Leifer, Written by; Jon Macks, Written by; Mitch Marchand, Written by; Gregory Martin, Written by; Jesse McLaren, Written by; Molly McNearney, Written by; Keaton Patti, Written by; Danny Ricker, Written by; Louis Virtel, Written by; Troy Walker, Written by

