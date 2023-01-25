Here's a timeline of Houston region's first Tornado Emergency

Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Travis Herzog walks you through the path and timing of destruction from the historic tornado event that blew through southeast Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's weather team warned us for days about the possibility of Tuesday's severe weather, tornadoes, and flash flooding. We ended up with the first Tornado Emergency ever issued by the National Weather Service in southeast Texas.

The circulation first prompted a Tornado Warning at about 1:45 p.m. as it approached Sienna in Fort Bend County southwest of Houston. Additional warnings were issued as it crossed through Pearland, with the National Weather Service calling it a radar-confirmed tornado due to debris detected by Doppler radar.

As the circulation crossed inside the Beltway near I-45, it grew larger and stronger, prompting the Tornado Emergency issued at 2:24 p.m. Because the tornado was wrapped in heavy rain, it was nearly impossible to see from the ground. Still, Doppler radar showed a well-defined debris ball crossing through Pasadena and Deer Park before it crossed the Houston Ship Channel at about 2:30 p.m. After that, the circulation became less pronounced, but a tornado warning remained until 3 p.m. when it moved past Mont Belvieu in Chambers County.

National Weather Service damage assessment crews will be busy all day Wednesday investigating the damage to determine the path and strength of the tornado.

