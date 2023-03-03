Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit

TEXAS TRUE CRIME: It was a case that shocked Houston. In 1979, John and Diana Wanstrath and their toddler son were found shot and killed in their west Houston home. Jessica Willey sits down with the determined detective who uncovered what really happened to this family - and never gave up on finding the truth.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In 1979, the murders of a couple with wealthy ties and their young son shocked Houston. John, Diana and Kevin Wanstrath were all found shot and killed inside their west Houston home.

But was even more stunning to many was the Medical Examiner's determination that the family's deaths were a murder-suicide, even though no gun was ever found inside the home. The Medical Examiner ruled Diana Wanstrath killed her husband and baby before turning the gun on herself. Family and friends knew it couldn't be true - and so did one determined detective.

In the latest episode of Texas True Crime, Jessica Willey takes you inside a years-long murder investigation that involved murder-for-hire plots, manner of death rulings that were wrong, and a twisted web of suspects. All of it may have gone unsolved, if it weren't for the relentless work of one officer, known as "The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit."

