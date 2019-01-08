EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5033796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The community will gather to celebrate the life of Jazmine Barnes.

Overnight, the sign in front of The Community of Faith Church was changed to read: "Celebrating the Life of Jazmine Barnes."Thousands of people are expected to gather at her funeral today to say goodbye to the 7-year-old.Nine days ago, Jazmine was shot and killed in the backseat of her family's car while her mother was driving Jazmine and her two sisters to get juice and coffee for breakfast.Some of the speakers during today's services include: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Constable Alan Rosen and other Houston and Harris County leaders. Pastor E.A. Deckard says his message will be simple."Justice for Jazmine, of course, but also somehow, someway love will win. We've seen this city through many tragedies. This city has a way of bouncing back and coming together. The message will simply be clear: love will win," said Deckard."The reality is that the pain doesn't really go away. But what I've also seen over the last seven to eight days is the outpouring of support and love for the family and the children. I have seen this community come together again like never before," said Mayor Sylvester Turner, who will also address mourners.All are welcomed to attend the services.The viewing will start at 10 a.m. and go until noon. Jazmine's funeral will begin immediately following the viewing. The Community of Faith Church is located in northwest Houston at 1024 Pinemont Drive.Sheldon ISD encouraged staff and students to wear purple today. Jazmine was a second grade student at Monahan Elementary School.