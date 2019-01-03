Celebrities and activists demand justice for 7-year-old murdered in E. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many Houston activists, celebrities and community leaders are coming together to find justice for the 7-year-old girl shot to death.

Jazmine Barnes was killed on Sunday near a Walmart along the east Beltway and Wallisville Road.

The shooting happened while the Barnes was inside her family's vehicle with her mother and siblings.

The news quickly spread, catching the eye of many celebrities and well-known activists, who took to their social media accounts to help find the killer.

Activists say they don't believe the shooting was a coincidence, and called on the community to take action and find the person responsible.

Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a reward for Jazmine's killer, raising the amount to $100,000 early Thursday morning.



Activists are also planning to hold a Justice for Jazmine community rally in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday at noon.
