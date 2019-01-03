Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The story of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has captured the hearts of many community members, celebrities and activists around the world.

Barnes was killed on Sunday near a Walmart along the East Beltway and Wallisville.

Police say someone in a red, four-door pickup truck pulled alongside her family's vehicle and started firing.

Barnes was a 7-year-old second grader who was on winter break from L.E. Monahan Elementary School in Sheldon ISD.

"Jaz," as her family called her, dreamed of one day becoming a school teacher.

Home video shared of Jazmine shows a happy, bouncing girl. Her mother said she was always dressing up and loved fashion.

"Jazmine loved music, Jazmine loved dancing," her mother, LaPorsha Washington, said.

Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of Jazmine's killer, increasing the amount to $100,000.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

