Family's 14-year-old Yorkie found after being swiped during west Harris County break-in

A dog owner is happy to have her Yorkie named Lily back home after a video shows a man taking the dog and some valuables during a burglary. The man, however, is still out there.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old Yorkie named Lily who was taken by a burglar on Thursday from the back yard of her west Harris County home has been found.

Lily was found outside a hotel after security video shows a man breaking into Alexandra Medellin's home last week and snatching her dog.

"She's everything to me. She's my nurturer. She's my friend." Medellin told ABC13 last week when Lily was still missing.

Medellin said someone called her when they spotted Lily outside a hotel 10 minutes away from her.

She then called Harris County deputies who went with her to get the dog and captured this great photo of their reunion.

The man is still out there but Lily is now safe with her family.

Medellin said the man also stole valuables like her electronics from her home but said those things can be replaced and Lily is what she cared most about.

