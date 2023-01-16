'Healthy, matted, and oh-so-happy to see us!' Alabama family reunites with dog missing for 2 years

Video shows the children's tearful reunion after hopping off the school bus to a surprise greeting with their now 7-year-old pooch, Leroy.

DAPHNE, Alabama -- An Alabama family was elated when they reunited with their lost dog after he went missing almost two years ago, viral video shows.

Karen Elleard captured her children's tearful reunion when they greeted their long-lost pooch, Leroy, as they hopped off the bus on Jan. 9.

Video taken at their home in Daphne shows Elleard and her husband groom Leroy and cut off inches of matted fur.

Elleard said her now 7-year-old Coton de Tulear escaped out their back door in May 2021, prompting an exhaustive search effort around their community.

After months of looking and posting on social media, the Elleard family told the microchip company to mark Leroy as "lost."

Elleard received a call on Monday from the animal shelter informing her that Leroy was found and identified by his microchip.

Elleard said that Leroy was "healthy, matted, and oh-so-happy to see us!"

