Where's Lily? West Harris County family's 14-year-old Yorkie swiped during break-in

Lily the Yorkshire terrier went missing on Jan. 26, 2023 from her home on Rancho Mission. The person on the right was seen on surveillance video taken the canine.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman says she's missing the light of her life after a thief stole her dog, and she hopes you can help her find the cruel-hearted thief.

Security video from the home on Rancho Mission Drive in west Harris County shows the man breaking into Alexandra Medellin's home Thursday afternoon. She says the man in the video snatched her 14-year-old Yorkie named Lily.

She says there's nothing the thief could possibly gain from the elderly dog.

"She's everything to me," Medellin said. "She's my nurturer. She's my friend. She grew up with me my whole adult life. She's my daughter's little pup. She's everything to me."

While the family is most upset about losing their dog, Medellin says the man also stole valuables like her electronics. She says those things can be replaced, but she desperately wants her dog back.

