Lightning strikes cause 2 house fires within 5 minutes of each other in Spring, officials say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say lightning strikes caused two separate house fires in the Spring area Sunday evening.

The Spring Fire Department said the incidents happened within five minutes of each other, just before 6 p.m.

The first fire was reported in the Cypress Trails neighborhood in the 3100 block of Cottonshire.

Spring FD said a lightning strike on the home's roof sparked an attic fire.

The second incident happened in the Bradford Forest community in the 24500 block of Flora Meadow.

The lightning reportedly struck the roof and a tree in the yard. That fire was also believed to be in the attic.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Authorities warn you to always take shelter whenever you see lightning to avoid the risk of being struck.

