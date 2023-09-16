Lightning strike hits apartment complex near Sharpstown following heavy storms on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four units at a Sharpstown area apartment complex have been damaged following heavy storms that blew through the Houston area on Saturday.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the 6500 block of Harbor Town near Bellaire Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. regarding a call of a fire in the area.

According to fire officials who spoke to ABC13, the fire was caused by a sturdy lightning strike. The strike hit two upper units, and two others had water damage.

No one inside the complex was injured, officials said.

A burst of storms appeared through the area with high winds and heavy downpours.

Tenants at the complex spoke to Eyewitness News, who said the storms shook their houses.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.