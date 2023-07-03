Harris County deputies are investigating a lightning strike incident that left a man and a woman injured near Monument Park in La Porte.

2 people walking near San Jacinto Monument Park hurt due to lightning strike in La Porte, HCSO says

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were hurt in La Porte because of a lightning strike Sunday evening, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the San Jacinto Monument at about 6:40 p.m.

Deputies said a man and a woman were walking along a pond at the park when the strike happened.

Officials said they are unsure if the two were directly hit or if the lightning hit a nearby tree.

According to HCSO, the man was disoriented when he woke up, and the woman somehow wound up in a pond.

A bystander reportedly jumped in and helped her out. First responders arrived and performed CPR to revive her.

Deputies said she was transported to the hospital and still unconscious at last check.

SEE ALSO: 6-year-old Texas boy dies weeks after lightning strike that also killed his father