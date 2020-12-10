theft

League City student's backpack stolen while helping lady catch her dog

A nearby camera captured the suspect getting into a white four-door car. Photo courtesy of League City Police Dept.

The League City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the person who stole a high school student's backpack as she was helping a woman catch her dog.

The incident happened on Nov. 10 in broad daylight on the corner of Landrum and Coryell streets when a high school student set her backpack down to help the woman catch her dog. It is reported that an unidentified male stole the student's backpack.

A nearby camera caught the person taking the backpack. Another camera captured the suspect getting into a white four-door car and driving way. Officials believe the suspect frequents the area of 3rd Street. If you know this person or have information about the theft, call Officer Blasky at 281-338-8210.
