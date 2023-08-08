A witness said the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to leave the roadway, hit a power pole, then a light pole -- splitting it in half. The driver and one passenger were ejected.

17-year-old driver killed, 2 teens hurt in League City crash that split car in half on I-45 feeder

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old driver is dead after a high-speed crash left his car split in two overnight, according to police.

League City police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound feeder road at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers discovered that two male occupants of the vehicle had been ejected. Meanwhile, a third male was still in the back seat.

All three males were transported to the hospital, where the 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead.

A witness told police that the car lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, causing it to leave the roadway, hit a power pole, then a light pole -- splitting it in half.

Video from the scene shows the front of the car approximately 75 feet away from where the back of it landed.

LCPD said the 18-year-old front-seat passenger was in critical condition and the 16-year-old who was in the back seat was in non-critical condition at the hospital.

Police did not release the identities of the teenagers involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Thiara at 281-554-1873.