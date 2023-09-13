A high-speed chase reported to have started in League City is made its way in the city of Houston.

Suspect with child in vehicle led League City PD on chase that ended in Houston area, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase that started in League City ended in Houston's south side.

Tuesday's chase started at about 7:20 p.m. near FM 646, according to League City police. The driver led officers north into the Houston area, where HPD officers assisted and eventually performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect.

It's unclear what sparked the chase, but police said no one was injured. Officials said something was also thrown from the car during the chase, but it's unclear what it was.

Police add that a child was also in the vehicle, but their age was not immediately known. The relationship between the child and the adult driver was also not disclosed.

The chase ended on the 610 South Loop and Cullen. Police said the suspect complied with officer commands.

An investigation into the chase is still ongoing.

