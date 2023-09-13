WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect with child in vehicle led League City PD on chase that ended in Houston area, police say

Jiovanni Lieggi Image
ByJiovanni Lieggi KTRK logo
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 2:03AM
Live: Chase starts in League City ends in Houston
EMBED <>More Videos

A high-speed chase reported to have started in League City is made its way in the city of Houston.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase that started in League City ended in Houston's south side.

Tuesday's chase started at about 7:20 p.m. near FM 646, according to League City police. The driver led officers north into the Houston area, where HPD officers assisted and eventually performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect.

It's unclear what sparked the chase, but police said no one was injured. Officials said something was also thrown from the car during the chase, but it's unclear what it was.

Police add that a child was also in the vehicle, but their age was not immediately known. The relationship between the child and the adult driver was also not disclosed.

The chase ended on the 610 South Loop and Cullen. Police said the suspect complied with officer commands.

An investigation into the chase is still ongoing.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Jieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW