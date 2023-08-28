WATCH LIVE

Laredo and United ISDs dismiss students early on Monday due to 'general safety threat'

Monday, August 28, 2023 6:55PM
LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- Both Laredo and United ISDs released students early on Monday after citing a "general safety threat" to all schools in the South Texas area.

Students at both school districts were released as follows:

  • 12:30 p.m. for high schools
  • 1 p.m. for middle schools
  • 1:30 p.m. for elementary schools

"Because every threat is taken seriously, local law enforcement and school district officials believe the early release is a precaution to keep students and staff safe," the release said in part.

Plans are to resume classes tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

An investigation by local and federal law enforcement officials remains underway.

