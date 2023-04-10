Woman accused of pushing burning shopping cart into Los Angeles police station, causing fire

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for arson Friday after allegedly pushing a flaming shopping cart into the lobby of the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest station.

Investigators said Mishauna Eaton walked into the lobby of the station near Exposition Park with the cart late Thursday night, starting a destructive fire.

She was arrested Friday morning and is currently being held on $250,000 bond. Police believe she's homeless.

"We were able to identify her at the front of the station, we were able to observe her actions, we were consistent with lighting something on fire and her fleeing the location," said LAPD Capt. Rodolfo Lopez. "I think it's more severe because it was inhabited with people. That takes it to the next level."

Photos posted on the station's Twitter account showed the building with extensive damage, forcing officials to close the front lobby indefinitely.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.