Charge dismissed for 1 of 2 Langham Creek HS football players seen violently arrested by HCSO

An investigation is underway after a viral video shows Langham Creek High School students being dragged out of a car by police during a traffic stop.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Langham Creek High School student is no longer facing a felony charge after he and his friend were seen violently detained on video last week.

Seth Palumbo was initially charged with felony assaulting a peace officer, but the charge was dismissed on Friday after the judge did not find probable cause.

Disturbung cell phone video shared on Facebook showed the moments Palumbo and his classmate, Kristopher Willis, were arrested by Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

It all started when Willis ran out of gas and called two of his football teammates for help, who showed up, but were instead pulled over, arrested, and charged.

Willis recorded the incident and showed Palumbo being slammed to the ground by a deputy while sitting in the passenger seat.

The arrest led to an internal investigation by HCSO, which previously sent ABC13 the following statement.

"The Harris County Sheriff's Office is aware of online videos about a recent arrest in west Harris County.



After reviewing the videos, we are investigating the incident to determine if any policies and procedures were violated.



One deputy has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.



We take these matters seriously and will ensure a thorough investigation is completed in a timely manner.

Our deputies are held to the highest standard of professionalism, and any employee whose conduct does not align with departmental policies will be held accountable for their actions."

Willis still faces a misdemeanor count of impeding a roadway. His trial is in three weeks.

