Montgomery Co. court tosses bond violation against HCSO chief of staff, prosecutors say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County court tossed a protective order violation against the Harris County sheriff's chief of staff after his second arrest this month.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office confirmed Jason Spencer's dismissal to ABC13 on Friday.

A week prior, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies handcuffed the 51-year-old leader inside Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's department at a protected address in The Woodlands, allegedly in violation of an order issued in an injury to a child case in Harris County.

While MCDAO didn't elaborate beyond the dismissal, Spencer's attorney, Murray Newman, told ABC13 that the judge's intent was not to bar contact between Spencer and his children as long as it wasn't threatening or harassing.

Newman said the judge found a clerical mistake from the original May 7 order and corrected it retroactively to that date.

Newman said that after Spencer's ex-wife testified, the court found that Spencer also didn't violate any of the court's bond conditions.

Spencer still faces an injury to a child charge in Harris County after allegations that he abused his teenage son late last year.

Charging documents read that Spencer allegedly slammed the 14-year-old against a wall, threw a plastic gun case at him while he ran down the stairs, and pinned him to the ground by the arms at his home in the Heights on Sept. 13, 2023.

Investigators said the boy's medical records showed he suffered abrasions to his arms, back, and face, a hematoma to the skull, and additional bruises.

Spencer posted a bond.