Firefighters use chainsaw to cut hole in roof during NW Houston fire, SkyEye shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters needed to cut through an apartment building's roof on Wednesday as smoke and flames seeped out of the structure.

SkyEye captured the dire moments at the Lamonte Park Townhomes complex in the 3700 block of Watonga Boulevard, near Mangum Road, in Houston's Central Northwest neighborhood.

Eyewitness News learned about the emergency call at about 4:25 p.m.

There was no immediate word of injuries to residents or firefighters.

At one point, firefighters were seen climbing up a ladder with chainsaws in hand to help ventilate and detect the fire's source.

The cause is not immediately known. The Houston Fire Department urged people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

