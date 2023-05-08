HISD, LCISD campuses receive social media threats on same day

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Lamar Consolidated ISD said that a threat claiming there would be shootings at two of its campuses on Monday was not credible.

Still, parents are arriving to pick up their students at Lamar Junior High and Lamar Consolidated High School.

The social media threat circulating online said there would be a shooting at the campuses, but the district said that after Lamar CISD police and local authorities investigated, it wasn't deemed a credible threat.

The district said no campus is on hold, adding that an increased police presence at the schools Monday was out of an abundance of caution.

"We have encouraged all staff, students, and community members to be extra vigilant today and that if they have any safety concerns, please report them immediately to a campus administrator or police officer," Lamar CISD said in a statement. "Office and campus staff are working quickly to verify credentials so that the parents who are at the campus may pick up their student."

The district said that it is believed the threat is part of a hoax that has been circulating nationwide at other schools.

This comes the same day as there was also a threat posted on social media circulating at Lamar High School in Houston ISD.

According to a message from Principal Rita Graves, Lamar High School was placed into lockdown mode as a precaution.

"All students are safe at this time. We will notify you when the lockdown is lifted. HISD police are investigating. We take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," the message said.

It wasn't immediately known if the threat was part of the hoax that affected Lamar Consolidated High School and the junior high.

Still, Lamar High School parents have begun picking up their kids on Westheimer as police continue to investigate.

