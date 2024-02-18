This Week in Texas navigates state gun laws, energy solutions, and Nikki Haley's presidential run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, we dig into the aftermath of a shooting inside Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church.
A woman armed with rifles entered the church with her seven-year-old special needs son and opened fire. Off-duty law enforcement returned fire and killed her. The boy was critically hurt, and another man was shot and injured.
As we learned more about the shooter, Genesse Moreno, we uncovered a history of mental illness which, neighbors tell Eyewitness News, terrorized them for years.
Yet, despite her mental health and criminal history, she legally purchased a firearm in December. ABC13 discussed red flag laws and Texas' inaction regarding measures 21 other states have already taken.
This episode also presents a new energy dashboard that explores Texas' future based on its chosen energy investment path.
"How we put our energy future together will have a significant bearing on future prosperity in our state," said Jeremy Mazur, senior policy advisor at Austin-based think tank Texas 2036.
It's a comprehensive look at the energy mix in the nation's energy leader.
Additionally, ABC13's Nick Natario interviewed GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley ahead of early voting, which begins Feb. 20.
