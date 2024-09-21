This Week in Texas: Political violence, voting rights, and the big issues at the ballot box

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 takes a look behind the scenes at the preparations for Election Day as the state's largest county tests its voting equipment.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks about the connection between political rhetoric and political violence.

As we careen toward Election Day, ABC13 discusses with our panel of political insiders' access to the ballot box and the big issues that will drive turnout.

Those issues include the border, and this week, Governor Greg Abbott named a new threat the state will target.

