Despite early losses, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley remains confident during Houston stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite polling and early losses, Nikki Haley came to Houston feeling confident ahead of the Texas primary.

The last time Donald Trump faced a primary challenge, one of the last candidates standing, Sen.Ted Cruz, announced a vice president pick. This time, Nikki Haley is the final challenger.

"This is not the time to put out a VP pick," Haley explained. "This is a time to show Americans we have a choice and we can do better."

In a one-on-one interview with ABC13, the former South Carolina governor explained why she's still running despite losing races in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

"The goal is that we want to keep it competitive," Haley said. "I voted for Donald Trump twice. I was proud to serve America in his administration, but the reality is chaos follows him."

Polling shows Haley faces an uphill fight in Texas. A University of Houston poll on Texas Republican primary voters shows Donald Trump with 80% of support. Haley received less than 20%.

"The reality is, I think probably by March 5, when we have Election Day in Texas, she will have lost in South Carolina and will have suspended her campaign," Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said.

Jones said while independents and Democrats supported Haley in New Hampshire, don't expect it in Texas.

"Democrats also have some important races," Jones said. "Statewide, they have a U.S. Senate race."

Texas Democratic leaders agree. They don't see Lone Star Democrats trying to help Haley.

"Democrats here are, in particular, are really smart, and I don't feel strongly at all that anybody is fooled by her performative politics," Texas Democratic Party executive director Monique Alcala said.

One reason why Texas Democrats believe Haley will struggle is because of abortion.

"We need to find consensus," Haley said. "Let's agree to ban late-term abortions. Let's agree to encourage adoptions and good quality adoptions."

Another issue we talked to Haley about was gun control. ABC13's interview took place not far from Lakewood Church, where a shooting took place on Sunday. When Eyewitness News asked Haley if there should be tougher gun laws, including red flag restrictions, she said the focus should be on addressing mental health, and not tougher gun laws.

"It can't be that the first thing that we go to is to take away people's freedoms to protect their families away because these shootings make them want to protect themselves more, not less," Haley said.

As Haley's campaign looks for liftoff, one thing she'd like to do could impact the Space City. Right now, NASA is focused on lunar missions. Haley told ABC13 that if she won, she'd change this.

"My goal would be anything that's related to national security would be a priority," Haley said. "Then we work it out from there."

First, it starts with winning races and voters, a fight that Haley said she's ready for just days before Texans go to the polls.

"Our goal is to always stay competitive," Haley explained. "We've always wanted to grow in that competition. We're going to continue to close the gap in South Carolina. We're going to do our best in Michigan and moving forward in Super Tuesday."

