This Week in Texas: Afghan withdrawal report, 2024 presidential debate reaction, and new polling

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 weathered another storm.

But is Houston ready financially when the next big one hits? Our political insiders weigh in.

And ABC13 talks one-on-one with the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee after he released the committee's report about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Plus, ABC13 breaks down the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

