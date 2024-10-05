This Week in Texas: National focus on state Senate race ahead of Election Day

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks about the money flowing into Texas ahead of Election Day and more.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks about the money flowing into Texas ahead of Election Day.

Democrats announced a multi-million dollar campaign to put toward advertising.

"If they don't flip one Republican-held seat, then they're going to lose control of the Senate," Rice University's Mark Jones said.

Meanwhile, Senate races are seeing endorsements across party lines, including a recent one from former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger. In an exclusive interview only on ABC13, Kinzinger discusses his decision.

"I'm not expecting that 50% of Republicans are all of a sudden gonna vote for Colin Allred," Kinzinger said, referring to the serious effort to get voters to support Allred's bid.

This Week in Texas also covers the unusual case of KP George in Fort Bend County, along with a report on maternal and infant mortality.

