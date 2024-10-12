This Week in Texas: On the road with Ted Cruz ahead of the Senate Race

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks with US Senator Ted Cruz as he fights for reelection and a third term in office.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks with US Senator Ted Cruz as he fights for reelection and a third term in office.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks with US Senator Ted Cruz as he fights for reelection and a third term in office.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks with US Senator Ted Cruz as he fights for reelection and a third term in office.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks with US Senator Ted Cruz as he fights for reelection and a third term in office.

We travel with him as he buses across the state seeking support in his race against Democratic Congressman Colin Allred.

ABC13 also examines the impact of Hispanic voters and how they might influence the results in 2024.

Plus, a conversation with a constitutional law expert about the new session of the United States Supreme Court.

Also, our political insiders weigh in on the conversation in This Week in Texas.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.