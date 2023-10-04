1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash involving 18-wheeler in NE Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after being involved in an 18-wheeler wreck in northeast Harris County, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff's Ed Gonzalez said the deadly crash happened at the intersection of N. Lake Houston Parkway at E. Sam Houston Parkway N.

Gonzalez said the incident involved an 18-wheeler and sedan, causing the southbound feeder of the beltway to shut down.

It is unclear how the crash unfolded or if anyone was at fault.

