Man shot, killed after allegedly making threats outside Lake Houston Methodist Church, deputies say

A man was shot and killed while charging at church members after making threats outside Lake Houston Methodist in Huffman on Sunday morning.

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting happened outside of a church in northeast Harris County on Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shots were fired inside the Methodist church located at 23606 FM-2100.

In an update, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said gunfire erupted outside in the parking lot, where one person was killed.

Investigators said it all started when a suspicious man, whose mother was previously involved with the church, allegedly told a member, "Today is going to be the day," and referenced the pastor.

Deputies responded to the threat and were searching for the suspicious man after he fled the scene.

At some point, church members alerted a man who works for Texas EquuSearch about what happened, according to investigators.

Investigators said when the Texas EquuSearch worker, who is also a longtime member of the church, came out to the parking lot, the suspicious man allegedly ran toward him, prompting the worker to fire shots.

The sheriff's office said the church member fired two shots using a long gun, and the suspect fell to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the man who was shot was reportedly arrested the day before for criminal mischief. He is said to have allegedly shoved a sword through a trailer.

It is reported that law enforcement found psychotropic medications in his truck that was at the scene.

About 50 to 70 people were inside the church during the shooting, but deputies said there were no other injuries.

Tim Miller, with Texas EquuSearch, said he was on the phone with the worker when the shooting happened. Miller said the suspected shooter called him because he had concerns about the suspicious man.

"He's a great member. He's dedicated. He's done wonderful work. He's always there for people out there with missing loved ones," Miller said. "He was here for the protection of the people at the church."

Later Sunday evening, Lake Methodist Houston sent out a statement on Facebook, regarding the day's incident.

Lake Houston Friends and Family,



Please be in prayer for our church and the families of all those involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on our property this morning around 9:15am.

Already, there is misinformation circulating on social media, and I ask that you please rely on reputable news sources, information from our conference, and from Lake Houston Methodist Church. Please pass on prayers, not speculations.

We are asking now that you lift up our congregation, staff, members and visitors at the church in your prayers. I ask also that you pray for the family of the person involved.

Finally, pray for Lake Houston Methodist Church and our ministries as we continue to move forward in faith in the Huffman, Crosby, Lake Houston area.

