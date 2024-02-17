Lakewood Church shooting: Concerns rise as services resume amid pending release of body cam footage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lakewood Church will resume services on Sunday, a week after a woman fired shots inside the building during their afternoon service.

Genesse Moreno, 36, was killed by off-duty law enforcement working at the church that day. Her 7-year-old son was shot and another man was hit and survived.

A spokesperson for the church would not discuss any increased security measures for the return. Pastor Joel Osteen will make himself available to the media for interviews after the services.

Currently, the church is hosting a 'Global Health Conference' for medical missions at their campus.

Law enforcement is still investigating what happened. Houston police said they are investigating this matter as an 'officer-involved shooting' and intend to release body-worn camera video from their officer involved in taking Genesse Moreno down within the next 30 days.

Moreno's 7-year-old son remains hospitalized at Texas Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from December of 2022 shows Moreno holding a rifle with a trench coat hanging behind her that closely resembles the coat she was seen carrying on surveillance video in her driveway before police say she showed up at Lakewood Church. The post reads "I do not need a scope. That is PRICELESS."

