Major water main break near Washington Avenue floods the streets before morning commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your morning commute takes you through Washington Avenue, you'll want to watch out for a major water main break at the intersection of Yale Street and Center Street.

ABC13 was live at the intersection on Thursday morning, just north of Washington Avenue, where video shows water coming up from the ground and flooding the street, causing a huge mess in the normally-busy area.

It appeared that the road may have already been closed due to construction in the area.

According to Houston Public Works, contractors for an energy company hit a water main while they were trying to install a utility pole. The city says the contractors will be responsible for the damages.

Around 7:30 a.m., Houston Public Works said they anticipated repairs would take four to six hours.

