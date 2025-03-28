Major water main break that flooded streets near Washington Avenue has been repaired

Video shows water coming up from the ground and flooding the street, causing a huge mess in the normally-busy area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Yale Street near Center Street is back open after a water main break near Washington Avenue on Thursday caused a major mess for commuters.

According to Houston Public Works, energy company contractors hit the water main that morning while working to replace utility poles.

As a result, water flooded streets in that area for hours. ABC13 cameras captured the water rising from the ground.

In an 8:20 p.m. update, Houston Public Works said crews were able to isolate the leak and complete repairs.