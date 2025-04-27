Chase suspect fatally hit by Harris County Precinct 3 deputy in NE Houston, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase suspect was fatally run over by a Harris County Constable Precinct 3 deputy overnight in northeast Houston, officials said.

It happened on North Sam Houston Parkway near Woodson Park just after 10 p.m. Saturday

Deputy Austin Howard said HCSO requested the help of Precinct 3 deputies when a car crashed following a pursuit.

Officials said the suspect had been traveling over 90 miles per hour without headlights and was being pursued by Harris County Precinct 7 deputies.

At one point, the suspect approached Garrett Road, exceeding 120 miles an hour, causing one constable to lose sight of them.

A deputy from Precinct 3 was able to locate the suspect and tried to stop the car, but the driver ended up running a red light. Officials said the car came across a curve, where it eventually lost control and slammed into a tree line. The suspect bailed from the car, leading the constable to chase him again.

Howard said the suspect fell in front of the cruiser, but the officer locked their brakes to avoid them. However, due to the muddy conditions and slippery surface, the car continued to slide and hit the man.

The suspect was lodged underneath the car until EMS extracted him. Life-saving measures were taken, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

"At this time, we do not know why he evaded. We're still investigating that, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office vehicle crimes division will be the primary investigative agency on this case," Howard said.