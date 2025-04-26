Which prospects did the Houston Texans select in Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft?

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- With the 2025 NFL Draft now wrapped up on Saturday, ABC13 Sports gives you a recap of the prospects that the Houston Texans selected on the final day.

To start off in Round 4, the Texans selected USC running back Woody Marks with the 116th overall pick.

In Round 6, Houston drafted Penn State safety Jaylen Reed with the 187th overall pick and Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz with the 197th overall pick. The Texans traded their 216th and 241st overall picks for the 197th overall pick.

In Round 7, the Texans selected Rutgers defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton with the 224th overall pick and added Iowa tight end Luke Lachey with the 255th overall pick.

On Friday, Houston selected four players in Day 2 of the NFL Draft. In Round 2, Texans drafted Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins (No. 34) and Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (No. 48). In Round 3, the team added Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (No. 79) and USC cornerback Jaylin Smith (No. 97). The Texans selected a total of nine players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

