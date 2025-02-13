Boil water notice for parts of Baytown stretches into another day after water main break

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown is under a boil water notice for a second day as crews work to repair a water main break on Bayway Drive that led to low water pressure in parts of the city.

ABC13 reached out to officials, who told us Thursday afternoon the notice would continue and the city would advise when it's been lifted.

The boil water notice is for residents and businesses along Bayway Drive from Spur 330 to Bayvilla Drive and along Baker Road from Bayway Drive to Bush Road.

The notice means anyone in the impacted areas should boil water prior to drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth, and washing hands/face to kill harmful bacteria and other microbes. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Before using the water, it should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You could also use bottled water.

According to the city, water line repairs are being made in the Lakewood and Baker Road areas. Service was temporarily restored Wednesday morning, officials said, but when water pressure didn't return back to necessary levels, the boil water notice was issued as a precaution.

The following areas are affected:

Along Bayway:

Bayway Dr

Middleton St

Baker Rd

St. James

Lakewood

Myrtle Dr

Crabapple Dr

Chestnut St

Boxwood Dr

Persimmon Dr

Almond Dr

Mossey Oak Dr

Oak Haven Dr

Pin Oak Dr

Rollingwood Dr

Rollingwood St

Crestway Dr

N Burnett Dr

Azalea Dr

Willow Ln

Post Oak SZt

Red Bud Ln

Caldwell St

Lazy Ln

Tanglewood Dr

Robin Rd

N Holly Dr

Holly Dr

Honeysuckle Dr

Jasmine Dr

Timber Ln

Meador Ln

Wildrose Dr

Wildwood St

Hackberry St

Burnett Dr

S Burnett Dr

Yaupon Dr

Lakewood Dr

Mayhaw St

Greenbriar Dr

Natchez

Winkler Dr

Rue Orleans St

Pointe Royale

Quintana Acres/ Wooster Heights

W Shreck St

Steinman St

Woods St

Weaver St

Foster St

Brownwood

Boise Ave

W Bayshore Dr

Bayshore Dr

Martha St

Harvey Blvd

Ridgeway Ave

Pond Cir

Cabaniss

Crow Rd

Mapleton Ave

Iowa St

Katherine

MacArthur

Queens Ct

Wooster Terrace/ Wooster/Sterling Baytown/ Sweeny

Fortner St

Scarlett St

Arbor St

North St

Douglas St

Coburn St

Barnes St

Wooster St

Abbott St

John-A St

Ashby St

Church

Park St

Bayvilla Dr

Craigmont Place/Decker Terrace (also known as The Village - neighborhood)

Crestmont St

Shirley St

Village Ln

Craigmont Blvd

Deborah Ln

Ponderosa Dr

Sage Circle

Larch Dr

Hemlock Dr

Vae Dr

Louise St

Leland Dr

Lilian St

Hazel St

Lorraine Dr

Hemlock Dr

Gayla Ln

Willowview Dr

Linda Ln

The Village Apartments

West Lodge Apartments

Lantern Park

Coachman Dr

Carriage Ln

Cobblestone Ln

Lantern Ln

Coachlight Ln

Surrey Ln

Quail Hollow

Quail Hollow Dr

Woodstone Dr

Ripple Creek Dr

Ripple Creek Cir

Shelldrake Way

Fawndale Way

Sandpiper Dr

Sandalwood Circle

Quail Hollow Cir

Heatherwood Dr

Meadowood Dr

Meadowood Cir

Quailwood Dr

Reflection Cir

Stonehedge Dr

Deerwood Cir

Country Club Oaks

Fairway Dr

Glenhaven Dr

Mustang Ln

Ashwood Dr

Inverness Dr

Arrowhead Dr

Merion Ln

Tamarach Dr

Somerset Dr

Interlachen St

Goose Creek Dr

Homewood Ln

Country Club Dr

Country Club View

St Andrews Dr

Burning Tree Dr

Quail Hollow Dr

Ironwood Dr

Alamance Dr

Cynda Brooke Dr

Sawgrass Dr

Santee Dr

Green Tee Dr

Applerock Dr

The City of Baytown first alerted customers to an issue Tuesday night, when it said crews were working on the main waterline that feeds the eastern and central part of Baytown, requiring the water to temporarily be shut off. The recent rainfall also hindered the repair process, the city said.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, the issue continued, impacting two schools in Goose Creek CISD, including Travis Elementary and Baytown Junior School. Neither school had running water. Later that afternoon at 2 p.m., the boil water notice went into effect and remains as of Thursday.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.


