Water service restored to Baytown, but boil notice remains

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The water is flowing again in Baytown, but a boil notice issued earlier this week remains as of Friday morning.

The city first shut off the water Tuesday night for emergency repairs after a water main break on Bayway Drive Monday caused low water pressure.

On Wednesday morning, the water was temporarily turned back on, but by that afternoon, a boil water notice went into effect.

Thursday night, the city crews needed to shut off the water again.

Water was restored overnight into Friday, but the boil notice has yet to be lifted.

Some of the impacted areas include the Lakewood neighborhood, Wooster Terrace, Wooster Heights and Baker Road (from Spur 330 to Garth).

The city also released a map showing the affected parts of the city outlined in purple.

The notice means anyone in the impacted areas should boil water prior to drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth, and washing hands/face to kill harmful bacteria and other microbes. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Before using the water, it should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You could also use bottled water.

The city said it will notify everyone when the notice has been lifted.