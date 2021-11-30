La Marque residents may have low water pressure today due to I-45 expansion project, city says

The city is issuing a boil water notice starting at 9 a.m., and warning there will be little-to-no water pressure for some areas.
TxDOT is doing work on the I-45 expansion project, which involves a water line, officials said.
The water line work is at FM-1765 and the Gulf Freeway, near the underpass and Kelley's Restaurant, the city said in a Facebook post.
Officials said the inconvenience should last an estimated three to four hours.
If you have little-to-no pressure, you will be under a boil water notice.
"We understand our citizens are frustrated," city officials said on social media. "We ask for patience."
RELATED: