La Marque residents may have low water pressure today due to I-45 expansion project, city says

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up to those living in La Marque! The I-45 expansion project could affect your water this morning.The city is issuing a boil water notice starting at 9 a.m., and warning there will be little-to-no water pressure for some areas.TxDOT is doing work on the I-45 expansion project, which involves a water line, officials said.The water line work is at FM-1765 and the Gulf Freeway, near the underpass and Kelley's Restaurant, the city said in a Facebook post.Officials said the inconvenience should last an estimated three to four hours.If you have little-to-no pressure, you will be under a boil water notice."We understand our citizens are frustrated," city officials said on social media. "We ask for patience."