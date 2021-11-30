boil water advisory

La Marque residents may have low water pressure today due to I-45 expansion project, city says

EMBED <>More Videos

Some La Marque residents under boil water notice starting at 9 a.m.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up to those living in La Marque! The I-45 expansion project could affect your water this morning.

The city is issuing a boil water notice starting at 9 a.m., and warning there will be little-to-no water pressure for some areas.

TxDOT is doing work on the I-45 expansion project, which involves a water line, officials said.

The water line work is at FM-1765 and the Gulf Freeway, near the underpass and Kelley's Restaurant, the city said in a Facebook post.



Officials said the inconvenience should last an estimated three to four hours.

If you have little-to-no pressure, you will be under a boil water notice.

"We understand our citizens are frustrated," city officials said on social media. "We ask for patience."

RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyla marquewaterboil water advisoryboil orderconstructioncontaminated waterdrinking water
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Boil water notice lifted for Lake Jackson residents after low pressure
Boil water notice lifted for east Houston residents
Here's how you can help Texans in need
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News