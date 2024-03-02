WATCH LIVE

2 Galveston officers fatally shoot knife-wielding man who injured tree trimmer, police say

Sunday, March 3, 2024
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Galveston on Saturday morning.

At around 10 a.m., police responded to an aggravated assault call in the 2100 block of Avenue P.

Deputies said that EMS were treating a tree trimmer who had been injured by a man carrying a knife.

At the scene, authorities said the knife-wielding suspect remained on the scene, threatening emergency personnel and leading to two Galveston officers opening fire.

Officials said the injured suspect was carried by ground ambulance to the trauma center at UTMB Health's John Sealy Hospital, where he passed away.

At this time, the suspect's identity has not been released.

