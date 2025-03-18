Man on bike accused of firing shots at sergeant and landlord during eviction in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on a bicycle is accused of firing shots at law enforcement during an attempt to serve an eviction on Monday, according to police.

La Marque police were called to the 2300 block of Rosalee Street around 1 p.m. Monday after a suspect on a bicycle allegedly fired a handgun at a Galveston County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Constable's Office sergeant and the landlord involved in the eviction.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old William Rudd, fired approximately five shots at the sergeant and the landlord, according to police.

Rudd then fled the scene on the bike but was later found by police in the 500 block of Bayou Road.

When officers attempted to take Rudd into custody, he ditched the bike and fled on foot, according to police. Officers chased Rudd and were able to aprehend him and recover the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Rudd is charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault of a peace officer. His bond was set at $152,500 total for the three charges.

According to the Galveston County court records, Rudd has a history of evictions and was most recently served an eviction notice from the same property where the shooting happened in Feburary and was served a notice to vacate last week.

ABC13 is working to learn if he was still living at the residence at the time of the shooting.

