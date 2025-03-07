Suspect injured in shooting involving Texas DPS trooper in northwest Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas DPS trooper was involved in a shooting that left a suspect injured in northwest Harris County Friday afternoon.

The department said the shooting unfolded in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive and confirmed the suspect had been shot.

It's unclear what exactly led to shots being fired, but an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Officials said the trooper was not injured.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.