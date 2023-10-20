Klein ISD employee hurt in crash involving school bus where 2 students on board, district says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein ISD elementary school bus was reportedly involved in a crash on Friday, leaving a district employee hurt.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The district confirmed only two students and two staff members were on board the bus during the incident, which happened at about 4:30 p.m. along Spring Cypress Road near Kuykendahl.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where the school bus could be seen pulled over and slightly tipping on its side.

EMS was called as normal district procedure, though it's unclear if the injured staff member was taken to the hospital.