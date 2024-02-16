Klein Collins girls' basketball advances to 3rd round of high school playoffs

The Klein Collins High School Girls Basketball team is advancing to face the winner of Grand Oaks-Cy Springs in the third round of the playoffs.

The Klein Collins High School Girls Basketball team is advancing to face the winner of Grand Oaks-Cy Springs in the third round of the playoffs.

The Klein Collins High School Girls Basketball team is advancing to face the winner of Grand Oaks-Cy Springs in the third round of the playoffs.

The Klein Collins High School Girls Basketball team is advancing to face the winner of Grand Oaks-Cy Springs in the third round of the playoffs.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- High school girls' playoffs have reached the second round.

The big matchup in 6A, region 2, was 30-3 Klein Collins facing 28-7 Spring at Oak Ridge.

The Tigers have been district champs three years in a row. The last two, they went undefeated, so Spring had their work cut out for them.

Collins jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter thanks to the shooting of senior and St. Mary's University signee Chrissy Callens.

Callens had 13 points in the first quarter, and the Tigers led 25-8 after 1.

In the second quarter, Klein Collins outscored Spring 20-8 and held a 45-16 lead at the break.

Mariah Goodjoint led the Lions with 15 points, with seniors Arianna Henry and Za' Kenya Thompson also chipping in for Spring, but the Tigers were just too much.

Callens finished with 25 points.

Freshman A'Niyah Harmon finished with 17 points, Junior Christin Campbell with 8, and Senior Donneysia Jones with 7.

With 68-29 as the final, Klein Collins advances to face the winner of Grand Oaks-Cy Springs in the third round.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 Game of the Week: First Round of playoffs highlighted by Jordan vs. Hightower