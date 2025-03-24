Mayde Creek High School student's incredible journey from track to top football recruit in 1 year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Maye Creek senior Tobi Haastrup is in the final stretch of his senior year, and what a year it has been.

"It's been a blessing," Haastrup said. "Definitely been very hectic, I would say," he added.

He was raised outside London where he mostly played soccer until he was 9 years old.

He and his family moved to California before settling in Katy when he was in the seventh grade. At that time, he tried football at West Memorial Junior High in Katy but quit to concentrate on track.

He was a sprinter and threw the shot put. He continued running and throwing until the spring of his junior year when he was approached by a coach who asked him to try football.

"Coach Jensen was like, 'Man, just give it a shot. You know, you have the size, you have the speed, and you know you have the smarts as well,'" Haastrup said.

His background in track translated well to football.

"Getting in that stance and exploding out, it's kind of like the same as running 100%," he added.

He gave it a shot and turns out he was pretty good.

"Putting in speed and power into a sport. You know, it just brings about what I love" he said.

After his first high school game ever, his entire world changed. "It's still crazy to the fact that, you know, I still every day that I think of is it's wow!" He said. He finished with five sacks in game one and went from a no star to a three star recruit with nearly 20 offers before his second game of the season.

"That just came out of nowhere. When I got ranked as a three star, it was probably the fastest ranked three star probably ever been, because it just took one game and I was already ranked", Haastrup said. "It's definitely a blessing to see how, you know, listening to people and seeing where it can get you you get you and see what God can do for me."

He'll take his talents to Oregon to play football, opening a new chapter in life studying to be an orthopedic surgeon with many more wins both on and off the field ahead in life. "You know, sometimes when things don't go your way, you want to give up, but I definitely stay through thick and thin."